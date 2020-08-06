NSIC Delays Decision on Fall Sports Season

Meetings set for Friday, Monday for final decisions

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The NCAA Division Two Board of Governors voted Wednesday to cancel any fall sports championships. According to Minnesota-State Moorhead football coach Steve Laqua, that news means no Dragon games starting in September.

The NSIC was suppose to decide officially Thursday morning, however, has delayed its decision on whether to cancel or postpone the fall season.

Instead all conference athletic directors will meet on Friday with conference presidents meeting on Monday for any definite changes.

As of now, the conference is one of 12 scheduled to play on the division two level.