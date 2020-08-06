Rite Spot Liquor Store robbed Thursday morning in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is searching for the man who robbed the Rite Spot Liquor Store Thursday morning.

Employees at the store told police a man walked into the store at approximately 9:15 a.m., went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. The man then exited the store without ever having contact with the employees who were stocking coolers at the time.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’10, 170 pounds, wearing a blue t-shirt, cream colored shorts and a blue face mask.

The man was last seen heading north through a parking lot.

Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.