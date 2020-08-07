Reports: FCS Championship/Playoffs Off the Books; Talks About Moving Game/Playoffs to Spring

NDSU reigning champions

(NCAA) According to mutiple reports, The annual FCS playoffs will not be held this fall, even if some schools play a regular season. NDSU has talked about still playing some non-conference games despite the expected news of Missouri Valley looking to move its season to the spring. UND’s plan was to start practice on Monday.

The lower half of Division I college football has fallen short of the NCAA’s recent mandate that playoffs would require 50% of eligible teams participate in a regular season.

The number feel on Friday after the Big Sky and Pioneer League they won’t have fall competition due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight of the 13 FCS conferences have already elected not to play this fall.