Finalists for Fargo Police Chief expected to be released on Friday

FARGO, ND – A selection committee has completed two days of “virtual” interviews of seven candidates for Fargo’s next police chief.

The committee met in closed-door sessions Wednesday and Thursday to do the remote interviews and late Thursday picked the finalists.

Three to four applicants will be contacted by the city human resources office to find out if they are still interested in the job.

Once that is determined, the names of the finalists will be released later today.

Later this month there will then be in-person interviews before the 15-member selection committee makes its recommendation for the chief to city commissioners who will make the final decision.

The new police chief will replace Dave Todd who retired last month. Initially, there were more than two dozen candidates who came forward seeking the job.