Lake Region Babe Ruth Senior Baseball Roundup

Ada Borup fell to Twin Valley, Ashby took down Parkens Prairie, and DGF defeated Hawley

PELICAN RAPID, MN – In the second to last day of the Lake Region Babe Ruth Senior Division, four quarterfinal games were on tap.

(1) Ada Borup 3, (9) Twin Valley 6

(4) Ashby 1, (5) Parkens Prairie 0

(2) DGF 7, (7) Hawley 1

The winners square off tomorrow in the semifinals followed by the championship game.