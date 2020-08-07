Police investigating after finding unresponsive man in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is investigating after officers found an unresponsive man Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 4th Ave and 7th St N at approximately 6:52 a.m.

The responding officers found an unresponsive man with injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police say his condition is currently unknown and the incident is being actively investigated.

No other information is available at this time.