Sources: Valley to cancel fall season, look to the spring

Reported by 247 Sports/Bison Report

FARGO, N.D. — According to multiple sources, first reported by Ross Uglem and Bison Report, the Missouri Valley Football Conference is likely going to announce this afternoon that they’re canceling their fall season.

This news comes after the Big Sky Conference (along with the CAA and multiple other FCS conferences) made the decision to hold off on football in the fall.

“If possible” the league would move to a six or eight-game schedule in the spring. Multiple factors including the national COVID-19 pandemic, athlete participation, and facility logistics will affect whether or not a spring season will come to pass.

The hope is that enough conferences are able to create a “spring” season that an FCS Playoff can be held.

Member schools are, as of now, able to still participate in and schedule fall out-of-conference games.

North Dakota State lost all three of its non-conference games after decisions made by the Pioneer League, Pac-12, and MEAC. The Bison were scheduled to play Oregon, Drake, and NC A&T.

Per sources, NDSU’s football program is still pursuing non-conference options for the fall. The Bison began fall camp today in Fargo.