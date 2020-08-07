UND Celebrates Summer Graduates Digitally

The nearly 500 grads were part of the second online graduation for the university.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. –The University of North Dakota is sending off its summer graduates digitally.

The school says the number of graduates is nearly the same as other summers.

Students got their names read off with their major and a photo.

Students can expect to get their degree in the mail with a “Hawks Pack” that includes a diploma folder, program, and other mementos.

“The best of luck, don’t be afraid to take risks, don’t be afraid to dream big, at the same time enjoy your moment,” UND Alumni and Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said.