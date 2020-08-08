One person dead following two-vehicle crash near La Grande Township

La Grande Township, Minn. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Co Rd 40 and Co Rd 8 in Douglas County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received reports that a vehicle had rolled over and a person was trapped.

Initial evidence suggests that a GMC Yukon driving westbound on Co Rd 8 entered the intersection and pulled in front of a Dodge pickup driving southbound on Co Rd 40.

The two vehicles crashed and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was transported to Alomere Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Yukon driver was not injured.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.