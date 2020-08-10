FM Pride celebrates 20th anniversary virtually
Fargo-Moorhead Pride is August 13-16
FARGO-MOORHEAD — Like most events this summer, FM Pride looks a little different amid the pandemic.
The week-long online celebration began Sunday, August 9 and will continue into next Sunday.
A Netflix watch party, virtual pride in the park, and vinyl night are among some of the activities on the agenda.
A sticker fundraiser is being put on throughout the entire month.
All profits go to local charities that support the LGBTQ+ community.
Find more details on the virtual events by clicking here.