FM Pride celebrates 20th anniversary virtually

Fargo-Moorhead Pride is August 13-16

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Like most events this summer, FM Pride looks a little different amid the pandemic.

The week-long online celebration began Sunday, August 9 and will continue into next Sunday.

A Netflix watch party, virtual pride in the park, and vinyl night are among some of the activities on the agenda.

A sticker fundraiser is being put on throughout the entire month.

All profits go to local charities that support the LGBTQ+ community.

Find more details on the virtual events by clicking here.