Leadership Taking Form as Davies Boys Soccer Approaches Season

Eagles went to last three state championship games

FARGO, N.D. — All the Davies boys soccer seniors know how to do is get to state championship games. After finishing runners-up the past three seasons, the Eagles are back on the pitch looking to get back there and this time take home the title.

In order to accomplish the ultimate goal it takes everyone to play a role. After losing out on five starters from last season, the captains have the job of bringing the younger players along,

that’s exactly what’s been done. The three created a spreadsheet for head coach Ian Costello this off-season due to limited in person contact with names and numbers and the initiative has followed to practice.

“The leadership that has been here from the players the last few years,” coach Costello said. “I don’t always have to be the one barking. Sometimes they get on one another and those guys know this is a player that has had some experience and they are simply getting on me for the betterment of the team.”

“We have this new group who was here last year and know they are stepping up,” senior captain Yonas Adams said. “They’re keeping up from learning from the past years who have moved on and used that mentality and bring it in this year.”

The Eagles get play started next Tuesday against Fargo South,