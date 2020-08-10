New Co-Working Space Railyard Comes to Fargo

They have 11,000 Square Feet of co-working office space that can accommodate solo workers and teams.

FARGO, N.D. – A new office space in Fargo is inviting people working from home to give their offices a try.

Railyard Offices says people working remote benefit more from having an organized work space that is free from the distractions that are at home.

The offices are near Drekker Brewhalla on 1st Avenue North.

“One of the things we find with people working from home is that it’s hard to define work time and home time, and you’re working too late because you can’t focus and get your work done,” said Lori Michels, the General Manager for Railyard Offices.

People can choose to become monthly members with 24/7 access or buy day passes with prices starting at $20. Stadium seating for community events, as well as conference rooms are also available to rent.

