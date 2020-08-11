Grand Forks motorcyclist taken to hospital after being struck Monday

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks motorcyclist was injured during a crash Monday evening.

The Grand Forks Police Department says the crash happened at 5200 S Washington St at approximately 10 p.m. when 78-year-old Gradyn Pederson failed to see a motorcycle.

Pederson was attempting to make a left turn into the All Season Garden Center when he collided with a 28-year-old motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to Altru Hospital. No one else was injured during the incident.

Pederson was cited for driving under suspension and failure to yield.