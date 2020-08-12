Fargo Police respond to fatal crash Wednesday morning

FARGO, N.D. – A male was killed and a woman was injured when their car crashed in the 400 block of 11th Avenue North in Fargo. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says the car was traveling west on 11th Avenue, left the roadway, struck a tree on the boulevard, and ended up in the yard of a home. There was significant damage to the car and a fence in the yard.

The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Schindeldecker says at the time, the relationship between the two and who was driving is not known.

Police were on scene for some time, doing a reconstruction of the crash.