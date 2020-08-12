LIVE: Live Concert Series Featuring Local Musicians Helps American Cancer Society

Gina Powers Kicks Off Concert Series August 12th

Local artists are teaming up with the American Cancer Society to raise funds after the group had to stop in-person fundraisers during the pandemic.

Gina Powers is performing the first fundraising concert August 12th on Facebook Live from 7-8 p.m.

She’ll play original songs, covers, and chat with fans during the hour-long show.

When organizers asked her to play and support cancer research, she said yes in part because how cancer has touched her life.

She says, “A number of years ago on this day, August 12th, 1982, my mom passed away from cancer and when she asked it was an absolute ‘Of course, I would love to participate’.”

You can find a link to the show and to donate by clicking here.