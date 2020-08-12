NDSU reaching out to multiple schools including Nebraska about football games this fall

Nebraska Wanting to Play Despite Big Ten Decision to Postpone Fall Sports

FARGO, N.D. — Nebraska has been one of the more vocal schools about wanting to play football despite the Big Ten’s decision to postpone all fall sports with hopes of playing in the spring.

With the Missouri Valley Football Conference making the same decision and allowing non-conference games in the fall, North Dakota State hasn’t shied away about competing.

Athletic Director Matt Larsen confirmed to KVRR Sports that the Bison have reached out to the Cornhuskers about a potential match-up in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Huskers had a previous match-up scheduled for September 16th with South Dakota State before the original decision of the Big Ten to play just conference games.

NDSU was in the same situation with Oregon when the PAC-12 went to an all-conference schedule, canceling their contest with the Ducks for September 5th. The conference has since postponed all sports to at least January of 2021.

Nebraska is just one of multiple other schools the athletic department has been in conversations with.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in an interview with Yahoo Sports on the subject of the Huskers pursuing a fall schedule: “No. Not as a member of the Big Ten Conference.”