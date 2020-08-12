Sheyenne’s Kpeenu Set for Another Big Season

Led the EDC in rushing last season

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne football gets back to practice coming off their first Dakota Bowl appearance in school history. It’s a Mustangs roster loaded with talent ready to pick back up right what they left last season.

Under head coach Jeremy Newton, the Mustangs return second year starter Grant Warkenthien at quarterback. Behind him is threat at running back in North Dakota State commit Barika Kpeenu. Kpeenu comes in as the EDC’s leading rusher from last season.

The offense is looking for that same success to take form, but this time come away with a better result being a state title.

“He works hard on and off the field,” coach Newton said. “Every drill he does, if he’s on the scout team, he works hard. If he’s with the offensive starters, he does good. Whatever he’s doing, he gives it 100 percent.”

He works hard every play and sometimes when we need a big play, he’s the guy that steps up,” Warkenthien said. “He gets everyone fired up and the momentum just comes our way.”

Speed. And he’s just so shifty,” receiver/linebacker Alex Urlab said. “He controls our offense and gets it going.”

“Me being a senior this year, I’ve already seen pretty much everything in the EDC,” Kpeenu said. “People look up to you so people are going to be inspired by the way you play and how you act on the practice field here because the most challenging part is the practicing. The game comes easy but the practicing is where you put in all the work time and effort to perfect one’s craft.”

The Mustangs first game against Grand Forks Red River is scheduled for August 28th.