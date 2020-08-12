West Fargo Park District holds Bark in the Park

The community was encouraged to bring out their dogs for a socially distant walk at Rivers Bend Park.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Rivers Bend Park in West Fargo was full of dogs for the first ever Bark in the Park.

The West Fargo Park district decided to host the event after COVID-19 caused them to cancel their annual dog show.

Plenty of dogs and their owners lined up to take part in a group walk around the park. The park district says it was important to still give families to option to bring their pets out for some fun.

“A lot of families really value their pets and really feel like they are a part of the family,” said West Fargo Park District’s Katie Ettish. “It is always fun every year to do this event where people can bring their four-legged friends out and show them off and really be a part of the community and they don’t have to always leave their dogs at home.”

Dogs and families were encouraged to dress up for the event to make the walk more fun.