Lutheran Social Services Offers Help For Parents Dealing With Coronavirus At Home

The last two sessions have completely filled up on slots so staff are working to create more throughout the school year.

FARGO, N.D. — Lutheran Social Services is offering discussion sessions connecting parents with licensed crisis counselors to help with COVID-19.

It’s called Parenting In A Pandemic, organizers say it’s become a success overnight for families.

They say having a safe, judgement-free environment allows parents to be open about the problems they are facing.

The last two sessions have completely filled up on slots so staff are working to create more throughout the school year.

“I am in the same boat. I have a three-year-old and a one-year-old, and these are thoughts that I have been having over the course of the pandemic, and I thought, oh well ok why don’t we have these conversations with professionals,” Lutheran Social Service’s Terri Burns said.

Click here for more information on Parenting In A Pandemic’s next session.