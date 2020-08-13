Organizer Charged for Toppling Christopher Columbus Statue at Capitol

The incident happened outside Minnesota's state capitol on June 10

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A New Brighton man is charged for his role in the take down of the Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Fifty-six-year-old Michael Forcia is charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Forcia was one of many that protested outside the capitol on June 10th.

But the attorney’s office says it’s clear that Forcia was the “primary organizer” of the incident.

It’s possible others may still face charges, according to the attorney’s office.

The Columbus statue had stood on the south lawn since 1931.