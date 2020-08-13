UPDATE: Fargo Police identify unconscious man, seek help with investigation

Burg suffered serious injures and remains in the hospital.

Timothy Sean Burg

UPDATE–The Fargo Police Department has identified the man they found unconscious and injured on August 7.

Police say 43-year-old Timothy Sean Burg of Fargo was involved in a fight with another man behind the Bismarck at approximately 1:30 a.m. Burg suffered serious injures and remains in the hospital.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the other man involved in the fight.

The man is described as black, medium build and having short hair. He was wearing light colored shorts and a dark shirt at the time of the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 701-451-7660.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is investigating after officers found an unresponsive man Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 4th Ave and 7th St N at approximately 6:52 a.m.

The responding officers found an unresponsive man with injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police say his condition is currently unknown and the incident is being actively investigated.

No other information is available at this time.