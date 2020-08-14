Minnesota Football Program Ranked Among Best Small Town Teams

MAHNOMEN, MN – Stadiumtalk.com has named co-op Mahnomen-Waubun Football the 47th best small-town program in the country out of a 50 schools. Since 2010, their record is one many others could only dream of: (117-10) featuring back to back championships in 2012 and 2013. Their most recent one in 2018 was their first year as a co-op. Head coach John Clark junior knows what this type of honor means for the community.

“It does a lot,” Clark jr says. “There’s so much pride in our football program in this area. You know, the old timers talk about how good they were and recent graduates talk about how they were better and these younger kids, they want to prove that they can be even better. So, it’s just self-motivating for our kids a lot of the time. It’s what we’ve become known for so it’s a lot of the talk of the town.”