NDSU Football Announces They Won’t Play This Fall
The team announced it's decision Friday afternoon on Twitter
FARGO, ND – North Dakota State Football announced that they won’t play a season this fall and will now shift their attention towards competing in the spring. The news comes shortly after the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced they’d be postponing their season to the spring of 2021. NDSU Athletics confirmed to KVRR Sports that the department had previously made efforts to schedule games with other schools, including the Nebraska Huskers.