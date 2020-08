President Trump to make campaign stop in Minnesota Monday

MANKATO, Minn.–President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop in Mankato on Monday, August 17.

Trump’s campaign says the visit will highlight what it calls “Joe Biden’s failures on jobs and the economy.”

Trump will be in Mankato at 2 p.m. and Oshkosh, WI at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.