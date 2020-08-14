Rough Cut Social promises tons of excitement during grand opening

FARGO, ND – A new venue in downtown Fargo is opening its doors for all types of excitement, including ax throwing.

Those at Rough Cut Social say the spot is an entertainment destination for groups of all sizes and ages, and they offer more than just ax throwing.

Hammerschlagen, bean bags, giant Jenga, and other games are available for both kids and adults.

“We’ve had pretty young kids, 8 and 9 years old, in here doing it. We’re pretty equipped to handle whatever we have. You’ll end up having fun,” said Alysia Simunek, the General Manager for Rough Cut Social.

Masks are available by request, and hand sanitizer stations are present throughout the bar to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.