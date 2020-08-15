Second Annual Corgi Race Takes Place As Part Of The Fargo Food Truck Fest

About fourty five corgis took part in this year's event.

FARGO, N.D.- Corgis from all over the Upper Midwest raced to raise money for 4 Luv of Dog rescue in Fargo.

There were eight races with five to six dogs competing in each one.

The top three winners got some prizes, including chew toys and treats.

But for the organizers, the real prize is providing a way for people to get out while contributing to a good cause.

“With nothing really going on this summer, I think it’s super important to get everybody together, let everybody know that we’re here to support charities and non-profits like for luv of dogs. It’s just fun to get out and see our friends and have our dogs see their friends they haven’t been able to see for a while,” says the organizer Alicia Brunette.

Last year, the event raised seventeen hundred dollars for Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescue.