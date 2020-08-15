Two, including one police officer, injured in Grafton shooting

UPDATE: Names of the officer and suspect have been released

UPDATE:

GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) — The Grafton Police Department has released the names of an officer and shooting suspect of a late night shooting that happened Friday.

It happened around 11:56 pm when Grafton PD and Walsh County Deputies attempted to apprehend Ruben J. Cruz, 37 of Bottineau, on a outstanding federal warrant.

Cruz fled on foot and then opened fire on law enforcement striking Grafton police officer Lucas Campoverde in the chest. Cruz was injured when officers returned fire.

After being taken to Unity Medical Center in Grafton both the officer and the suspect were moved to Altru Health in Grand Forks.

Officer Campoverde is in stable condition while the current status of Cruz has not been released.

————————————–

GRAFTON, ND (KFGO) – An attempt to arrest a man with a federal warrant ended in gunfire, injuring a police officer Friday night in Grafton.

Grafton Police and Walsh County Deputies went to make the arrest around midnight when the man fled on foot.

He opened fire on law enforcement wounding a Grafton police officer; the suspect was injured when officers returned fire.

After being taken to Unity Medical Center in Grafton, both the officer and suspect were moved to Altru Health in Grand Forks.

Current conditions or injury information has not been released.