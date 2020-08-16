Kennedy’s Park built in honor of Ada woman killed in farming accident

Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo died in November of 2018

ADA, Minn. — Laughter filled the air at the Norman County Fairgrounds in Ada, as the community pulled together for a celebration needed after a tragedy.

Kennedy’s Park was built from the ground up in honor of Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo’s memory.

It’s been nearly two years since she was killed by a hay bale while working on her family’s farm.

“They kept her alive for three or four days, but then they had to take everything off and say goodbye to her,” said Katie’s grandfather Allen.

Twenty-nine-year-old Katie left behind her husband and at the time three-month-old daughter Kennedy.

“It’s tough but if we can do stuff like this to honor her memory, it’s great,” said Norman County Fair Board member Cayley Steen.

Community donors and the work of those at the Norman County Fair Association and the Red River Valley Saddle Club made Kennedy’s Park possible.

Kennedy, who’s now 2 years old, can grow and play across from the horse arena her mother spent so much of her time.

“Katie loved being at the fair and she competed here throughout her childhood,” explained Steen.

This community says it’s only right to pull together for the woman who was always there for others.

“A great friend, a great wife and mother, and I can’t say enough good things about her,” said Steen.

“I, a lot of times, stop and think, ‘Why would it happen to somebody that didn’t cause no problems?’ Just a friendly, young gal. Still hard to understand why that had to happen like this,” said Allen.

A tragic loss, but the impact they say Katie had on her community will be remembered forever.

Kennedy’s Park was completed a couple weeks ago.