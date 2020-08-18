FMWF Chamber encourages inclusivity through virtual education series

MOORHEAD, MINN. – A new virtual education series aims to educate businesses on building inclusive and equitable workplaces.

The six part series from The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce includes topics on addressing biases in the workplace, dealing with many different cultures, and building a successful and diverse place to work.

The events are entirely virtual and you do not need to be a chamber member to attend.

“If we get back to a situation where we were at pre-February and pre-pandemic, where we’ve got ten thousand open jobs, we need to be able to welcome every single one of our community members into our workplaces or else we are never going to be able to fill those jobs,” said Mason Rademacher

The series runs from September 10th to November 12th and is free thanks to funding provided by the Fueling our Future initiative.