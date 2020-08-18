Kanye West files to get on Minnesota ballot for third-party presidential bid

Rapper Kanye West’s representatives filed paperwork Tuesday seeking to get West on Minnesota’s November ballot as a third-party presidential candidate.

West’s reps arrived at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office not long before the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline to file paperwork for third-party bids. A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Steve Simon said it could take up to 10 days to review the petition.

West and other third-party presidential candidates need 2,000 valid signatures to get on the Nov. 3 ballot. So far, five other third-party candidates have filed, though it’s not immediately clear how many have enough valid signatures.

West, who has enjoyed a friendly relationship with President Donald Trump, is seen as a spoiler candidate to benefit Trump. Democrats are likely to examine the validity of his petition in Minnesota. West faces challenges in other states where he’s filed.

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said the president was trying to get West on Minnesota’s ballot in a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.” The DFL is reviewing its options, Martin said in an emailed statement.

Trump will be the Republican on the ballot, and former Vice President Joe Biden will be the Democrats’ candidate after being formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening.