Two Companies Team Up To Provide Local Students With Computers

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Minnesota Computers For Schools want to make sure that kids have reliable computers during the school year.

MINNESOTA – Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Minnesota Computers for Schools are helping students get computers for the school year.

People have been able to drop off their old or unused technology equipment at Affinity Plus branches across Minnesota including Moorhead.

Donations included desktops, laptops, tablets, mice, keyboards, and cell phones.

Computers will be repaired and refurbished for local students in need.

The companies have already received over 30,000 pounds of equipment.

“If we can give back to our students in need and our schools in need, this type of equipment, it just helps support the Minnesota computers for schools and it helps support all the students across Minnesota,” Manager of Affinity Plus Credit Union Moorhead Rozlyn Johnson said.

Click here to see the next drop off locations.