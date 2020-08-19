Infant death being investigated in Otter Tail County

An autopsy will be completed.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn.–The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby.

According to authorities, family members called 911 at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday after realizing the baby was unconscious and not breathing.

The family attempted to perform CPR before first responders arrived, but the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy will be completed, but the death is believed to be an accident at this time.