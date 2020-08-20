Fargo Air Museum to receive MQ-1 Predator remotely piloted aircraft

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Air Museum is receiving a new aircraft this week.

An MQ-1 Predator remotely piloted aircraft on loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be on display.

The Happy Hooligans operated the MQ-1 Predator from 2007 to 2018 before it was replaced by the MQ-9 Reaper. The aircraft is now operated by a crew from a ground control station.

Fargo-Moorhead residents may have seen the Predator flying around town the last few years for training purposes.

Executive Director Ryan Thayer said, “We are very excited and thankful to the North Dakota Air Guard for its continuous support of the Fargo Air Museum. Having this aircraft on display will allow us the opportunity to educate the public on the role of RPAs and the 119th Wing’s mission. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Happy Hooligans and are also actively working to assist with recruiting efforts.