Hawley man involved in fatal lawnmowing accident identified

UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a lawnmowing accident on Tuesday.

Authorities say 35-year-old Brandon Posch of Hawley was mowing the lawn when the lawnmower tipped over on him.

Rescue crews arrived and found the lawnmower on top of Posch.

Posch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

HAWLEY, Minn.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found deceased in rural Hawley.

The man was found lying on the ground next to a lawnmower at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Foul play is not suspected, but the man will be taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

The man’s identity has not been released.