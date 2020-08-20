ND Democratic-NPL Party hosts DNC drive-in watch party

People gathered in their cars to watch Joe Biden officially accept the democratic nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The North-Dakota Democratic-NPL Party hosted a drive-in watch party during the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

The convention was shown on a drive-in screen at the Red River Valley Fairground as a way to bring party supporters together while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The group was able to watch as Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President.

Several Democratic-NPL politicians including gubernatorial candidate Dr. Shelley Lenz and congressional candidate Zach Raknerud were at event.

“It is always good to be in community and in fellowship,” said North Dakota state representative Ruth Buffalo. “Congresswoman Debra Holland is one of two Native American women elected to congress so I wanted my children to see her on the big screen and just to take part with community.”

Buffalo says she was also there to encourage people to vote and to request mail-in ballots if needed.