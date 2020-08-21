Local Flavor Highlights Bobcat North Dakota Open

Tournament taking place this weekend at Fargo Country Club

FARGO, N.D. — The last stop on the Dakotas tour is the Bobcat North Dakota open at Fargo Country Club.

The Dakotas Tour gives a chance for recent college golfers to move up to the next developmental league in the Korn Ferry Tour, however, locally it presents a opportunity for the best golfers in the state to compete among them. For some, on their home course.

Two of those golfers are Shanley’s Jake Skarperud and Oak Grove’s Grayson Wetch. For those watching who are members there, for this event, the greens play faster and the rough was made a lot thicker.

Skarperud and Wetch tested their games on a national level earlier this month at Pinehurst in the National Amateur Tournament. Now, both get to test themselves against professionals. Despite each having different challenges playing such a familiar course. Both of these experiences have given them confidence to be able to perform so highly on a bigger stage.

“Since there’s pros here, its kind of cool to see where I’m at, compared to where they’re at,” Skarperud said. “Seeing if I can shoot as well as them, am I able to do this in the future or not?”

Its definitely a lot of competition, it helps me play better knowing that I’m playing against people who are better than me and older than me because playing with pros and college kids elevates my game,” Wetch said.

One major thing I’ve learned is take it shot by shot,” Skarperud said. “Don’t look too far forward in the round and don’t think about what’s happened in the past. Focus on what’s ahead of you.”

“Eliminate the big numbers. That’s what all the best players do,” Wetch said. “They don’t make big mistakes. They’re little mistakes are still manageable.”

After round one, Skarperud shot -4. The first time he’s shot under 70 on the course. Wetch shot +7.