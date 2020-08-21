Sen. Hoeven Hosts Roundtable To Help Farmers And Producers Amid COVID-19

You have until September 11th to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

UNITED STATES – North Dakota Republican Senator John Hoeven talked with North Dakota agriculture producers, commodity groups and Farm Service Agency officials.

One of the key efforts mentioned is to get more assistance for farmers and ranchers.

Another is making sure the 14 billion dollars in Commodity Credit Corporation and remaining Coronavirus Food Assistance funding are used effectively.

“Working with the department to get that 14 billion out and we’re also working on getting some more money for farmers and ranchers if we move another Coronavirus bill,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

