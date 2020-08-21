Shanley Set For Second Go-Around In EDC

The Deacons played their inaugural season in the Eastern Dakota Conference last year

FARGO, ND –

The Deacons are ready to hit the field this fall, after their inaugural season in the Eastern Dakota Conference that ended just short of the playoffs. But the Deacons begin their second go-around in the conference with Cooper Mattern heading into his senior year set to quarterback the team his father, Troy coaches. So besides the obvious of being thankful to have a season in the first place, the QB is also grateful to have that special connection with his dad for a fourth year.

“Yea it’s awesome being able to have him all four years and the coaching staff he brought with,” Mattern says. “It definitely developed me into the football player I am today and I’m just thankful to have him by my side one more season and we’ll see what happens.”

“You know, we’re excited,” head coach Troy Mattern says. “We got a lot of veterans back, which is good. I think the biggest thing this year with our team is we’re now on our second go-around of the EDC. Last year we got caught in some situations where we just weren’t ready. We were prepared a little wide-eyed so I think being the second time around conference schedule, our kids will be ready for that. Again, when you pair that with kids that have experience, that’s a good combination to have.”