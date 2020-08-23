Hundreds show up for second annual “Ride With Natalee” motorcycle ride

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of bikers from across the metro came out in support of a courageous young girl Sunday afternoon.

The second annual Ride With Natalee: Against Sexual Abuse motorcycle ride kicked off at Harley-Davidson of Fargo.

The event is in support of Natalee Strubbe, a 5-year-old girl who was raped multiple times by a teenage boy last year.

Natalee’s family is working to prevent and spread awareness of child sexual abuse.

They decided to embrace Natalee’s love of motorcycles to do so.

“We had a great turnout today,” said Harley-Davidson of Fargo General Manager Adrian Smith. “We had people start rolling in at 11 o’clock when we opened our doors. Our parking lot was completely full of motorcycles.”

The ride was from 1 to 4 p.m. around the metro.

It was free to participate in, but donations for the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center were welcome.

KVRR does not name victims of sexual assault.

In this case, since the family has chosen to use their daughter’s name for public advocacy, we have chosen to include it.