Motorcyclist Dies in Crash Near Lake Park, Minnesota
The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near Labelle Lake
LAKE PARK, Minn. — A Moorhead man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night in Becker County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. northeast of Lake Park on County Highway 9.
The driver of the motorcycle is identified as 45-year-old Eric Leroux.
Life saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.
Leroux was pronounced dead at the scene.