Motorcyclist Dies in Crash Near Lake Park, Minnesota

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near Labelle Lake

LAKE PARK, Minn. — A Moorhead man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. northeast of Lake Park on County Highway 9.

The driver of the motorcycle is identified as 45-year-old Eric Leroux.

Life saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

Leroux was pronounced dead at the scene.