Fargo City Commission gives David Zibolski conditional offer to become next police chief

FARGO, N.D. – Beloit, Wisconsin Police Chief David Zibolski is one step closer to being in charge of the police department in North Dakota’s largest city.

There was little discussion about the decision Fargo City Commissioners at their meeting on Monday. They thanked the Police Chief Selection Committee representative and gave a few thoughts on why they thought Zibolski was a great candidate.

Now that it has been approved, Zibolski will have to complete a number of tasks during the three to five week conditional offer phase. That will include a background check, as well as a physical and mental health screening.

Zibolski would bring over 30 years worth of experience to Fargo. He has been the Chief in Beloit since 2015. Before that he spent 27 years with the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Police Department.

He has made one of his top priorities to implement body cameras for officers on the force, something he did during his time as chief in Beloit.

His plan also made it clear he wants to meet with leaders from Black Lives Matter and OneFargo to establish a relationship early on.

It is still unclear when Zibolski could take over the role. City officials hope to get him on the job within the next few months.

The public is able to speak on Zibolski during the City Commission meeting. We will bring you more information on this developing story on KVRR Local News at 9:00.