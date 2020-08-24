Fargo Marathon course laid out for those running Saturday

The race is now completely virtual, and runners are expected to social distance

FARGO, N.D. — Under normal circumstances, Monday would have kicked off a full week of events for the Fargo Marathon.

Because of the pandemic, events like Furgo Dog Run and Largest Kid’s Race won’t go on.

However, runners can still participate in the Fargo Marathon virtually. They can complete the marathon, half, 10K, or 5K and hit the pavement whenever they want.

Organizers have laid out the course for those who would like to run it social distancing style this Saturday.

“If you live on the marathon course, come out Saturday morning. It won’t be what it’s been in the past, but even if you had some music playing out there or some bottles of water for people, that’d be pretty cool. People will like that,” said Race Director Mark Knutson.

Around 8,000 people have registered to run the race virtually on their own time. Once they are done, runners will get their medal and bib delivered right to their homes.

