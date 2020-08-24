Grand Forks restaurant closes, another changes to reservations only, after positive Covid-19 tests

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Rhombus Guys has temporarily closed and Ely’s Ivy is only taking evening reservations this week after staff members come down with the coronavirus, the businesses said in Facebook posts.

Rhombus Guys made the decision to “properly isolate ourselves in order to reduce the spread” of the coronavirus after one staff member tested positive. The restaurant says it will be back to serve customers soon.

“In the mean time stay staff, wear a mask, & wash your hands,” Rhombus Guys said on Facebook.

Ely’s Ivy says there “good news.”

“This person did not work with most of our staff during the disease’s incubation period. Those that were close contacts of the person are currently quarantining,” the business said.

Ely’s Ivy is working with the North Dakota Department of Health and are going by state and CDC guidelines.