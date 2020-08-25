AAA hands out yard signs to remind people to keep safe on the roads

FARGO, N.D. – AAA is doing its part to promote road safety as kids head back to school.

They say with schools reopening and schedules being a bit more unpredictable amidst the pandemic drivers have to stay more alert in residential areas.

AAA is giving out free “Slow Down, Watch for Children” yard signs. They serve as a reminder that children may be present.

AAA has already distributed 250 of its 500 signs urging drivers to be more cautious.

“They need to be aware, focused on driving, be sure to check the roads while driving by to keep it as safe as possible in neighborhoods,” AAA North Dakota Public Affairs Director LaDoucer said.

You can pick up a sign at AAA’s offices at 4950 13th Avenue South in Fargo or in the lobby of the Fargo Police Department headquarters.