Fundraiser Started For Fargo Man Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Wadena

The fund is raising money for Shad Lemon's family and medical expenses

FARGO, N.D. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Fargo man who was severely hurt in a motorcycle crash earlier this month near Wadena.

44-year-old Shad Lemon crashed into the back of a vehicle that had slowed and stopped for traffic backed up by a red light on Highway 10.

He was flown to a hospital in St. Cloud and placed into a coma.

A friend and co-worker says Lemon is now responsive.

The fund is raising money for Lemon’s family and medical expenses.

Find a link to the account here.