NDSU Preseason No. 1 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25; Central Arkansas 11th

Bison ride 37-game win streak into October 3rd match-up with Central Arkansas

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football was unanimously picked number one in the preseason FCS Stats Performance poll. The Bison received 147 first-place votes.

The Bison are coming off an undefeated season, their third consecutive FCS Championship, (winning eight of the last nine) and carrying a 37-game winning streaking into their October 3rd match-up with Central Arkansas.

The Bears come in at number 11. National runners up, James Madison, came in at number two.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference, pursuing an 8-game schedule in the spring, has five listed in the Top 25: Northern Iowa at three, South Dakota State at five, Illinois state at nine and Southern Illinois at 24.