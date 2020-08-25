U.S. Attorney & Other Officials To Make Announcement In Grafton Officer Shooting

Officer Lucas Campoverde was injured earlier this month in an exchange of gunfire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney and other officials have an announcement planned in the shooting of Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde.

They’ll hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 outside the U.S. Courthouse in Grand Forks.

Campoverde was injured earlier this month in an exchange of gunfire with 37-year-old Ruben Cruz of Bottineau who was wanted on a federal warrant.

Campoverde was shot in the chest but has since been released from the hospital.

We’ll bring you the latest developments on KVRR Local News and online.