U.S. Attorney & Other Officials To Make Announcement In Grafton Officer Shooting
Officer Lucas Campoverde was injured earlier this month in an exchange of gunfire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney and other officials have an announcement planned in the shooting of Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde.
They’ll hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 outside the U.S. Courthouse in Grand Forks.
Campoverde was injured earlier this month in an exchange of gunfire with 37-year-old Ruben Cruz of Bottineau who was wanted on a federal warrant.
Campoverde was shot in the chest but has since been released from the hospital.
