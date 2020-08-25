Vikings Adapting to No Fans for First Two Home Games

Set to start practicing next Friday at U.S, Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — Its been a whirlwind past few days for the Minnesota vikings. After no coronavirus cases through all of training camp, eight players and a coach had positive results that turned out being false positives on Sunday.

After today’s news, the Vikings now have to adapt to no fans for the first two home games.

Head coach Mike Zimmer has voiced his concern saying its a competitive disadvantage for some teams to have fans while others can’t.

With no preseason games, players and coaches haven’t step foot in U.S. Bank Stadium. Now that there’s an idea of what to expect, the Vikes will start going to the field next week in order to get use to the changes.

“Next Friday, were going down to the stadium,” Zimmer said. We’re going through stuff because a lot of these young guys haven’t seen the locker room, the stadium, field, the protocols that we have to go through. We’re going to use everything. We’re actually going to do is play one quarter as a home team and one quarter as a visiting team so we can get at least a little bit of a feel at least on both sides of the ball as far as the way the crowd noise is.”

The first game against the Green Bay Packers on KVRR is just 19 days away.