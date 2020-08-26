Clay County Sheriff’s Office requests public input on body cameras

The Sheriff's Office is getting the cameras to be compliant with Minnesota State Law.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will soon be purchasing body worn cameras for its deputies.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on which cameras the Sheriff’s Office should purchase as well as the camera policy.

Information and frequently asked questions about body worn cameras can be found here.

Questions and comments can be directed to Sheriff Mark Empting at mark.empting@co.clay.mn.us or to Lt. Joshua Schroder at Joshua.schroeder@co.clay.mn.us.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a public hearing regarding the cameras at the Clay County Commission on September 22.