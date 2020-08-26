Former Bison Cox Catching Attention of LSU Coaches With Maturity, Focus

Cox transferred from NDSU before 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, L.A. — From one national champion to another. That’s the road linebacker Jabril Cox is taking to the NFL. After winning three FCS Championships and being named a two-time All-American at North Dakota State, Cox took his talents to Baton Rouge and the 2019 FBS champions, LSU, as a grad transfer.

The Tigers lost their three top linebackers to the Draft in April, leaving a spot over open for Cox to compete for the starting job. The former Bison has experience playing both the mike and will positions, 248 career tackles, and has already been named to the Bednarik Watch list for being the best at his position in the country.

Coach Ed Orgeron says Cox is finding ways to surprise him with a high level of maturity and focus.

“I haven’t heard him say a word,” Orgeron said. “Hey coach, maybe if I say hello to him. He’s focused. Razor sharp. Always studying. Very smart. He knows the defense. Very fast. I think this guy is going to have an excellent year at lsu. He’s definitely a sec linebacker. Obviously, he was overlooked in recruiting and here’s his shot.”

The Tigers plan to kick their season off September 26th against Mississippi State.